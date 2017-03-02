Liberia: Mourning the Demise of an Iconic Hero

editorial

Anytime An Individual, who has made tremendous contribution to society and the nation dies, the demise of that person is felt not only by the immediate family members, loved ones and associates, but also, by the larger society and other individuals who live beyond our borders.

Today, Liberia Is mourning the demise of a special person, who, at the most critical period of her career did something extraordinary that fascinated the global community, which eventually catapulted her at the acme of her profession that has never been seen in decades in our country. She was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine and was named Person of the Year.

Salome Karwah Harris, the iconic ebola fighter, who reportedly saved the lives of most of her compatriots from the disease, is dead. Reports say she died recently from complications of childbirth, but there are suspicions over the stigma of having previously had Ebola may have contributed to her death. However, it's not proven whether the latter assertion is true. But her death has shocked everyone including the Liberian government and some of those she saved during the terrible time of the ebola crisis. According to reports, her demise occurred after Karwah delivered her fourth child by caesarian section, three days before she went into convulsions and was rushed back to the hospital. Because she was having seizures and foaming at the mouth, the staff panicked and refused to treat her, fearing wrongly that they might be exposed to Ebola through her fluids because she had the disease years earlier, Time magazine reported.

Salome's Death Has gone far across the country and the heroism she displayed has never been seen in the country that had been confronted with such a colossal problem, and was at the verge of annihilation by a virus that remains one of the world's killer diseases. Certainly, Liberia had no answer and it took the sagacity of the global community (thanks to the US Government that sent experts and solders) to help the country successfully fight a 'war' that it could never have won without international intervention.

Indeed, the ebola war was perhaps one of the most critical periods in the country's history because it came at the time when most Liberians were struggling to address socioeconomic challenges they were confronted with. The Liberian government couldn't address the ebola crisis had the global community, led by the US Government, not intervened. It would had been a catastrophe.

We Are Struck by this great loss of a true patriot and altruistic character in Salome Harris, who like Dr. Samuel Brisbane, the first Liberian doctor to die in an ebola outbreak,will long be remembered as an iconic hero of many generations. Karwah,who served as nursing assistant, couldn't have saved everybody's lives, but her contribution was extraordinary and monumental.

We've Lost An iconic hero whose commitment and quality of service are not easily seen in a poverty-stricken country like Liberia. Sleep on Salome. We may not see your kind in a long time. May your soul and the souls of all faithfully departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.