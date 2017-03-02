2 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr Replaces Mikel With Ndidi

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has concluded plans to replace captain Mikel Obi with Wilfred Ndidi in the midfield when Nigeria takes on Senegal and Burkina Faso in two highly profile games this month.

Mikel, the captain of the Super Eagles have been granted permission by Rohr to miss the upcoming friendly ties, to allow him settle down at his new club Tianjin Teda of China.

To that effect Ndidi who has in the past replaced Mikel in the Super Eagles midfield during competitive games will be handed a start against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Ndidi's form for Leicester City has been one of the bright side of a dour 2017 for the Foxes, and he could line up in the midfield alongside Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo who will play just behind the main striker.

More on This

Iwobi, Ndidi, Iheanacho, 23 Others Named for Super Eagles Friendly Matches

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi and Chelsea wing back Victor Moses were among the 25 players shortlisted for the Super… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.