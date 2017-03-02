Nigeria: Rohr Replaces Mikel With Ndidi

Photo: allafrica.com

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has concluded plans to replace captain Mikel Obi with Wilfred Ndidi in the midfield when Nigeria takes on Senegal and Burkina Faso in two highly profile games this month.

Mikel, the captain of the Super Eagles have been granted permission by Rohr to miss the upcoming friendly ties, to allow him settle down at his new club Tianjin Teda of China.

To that effect Ndidi who has in the past replaced Mikel in the Super Eagles midfield during competitive games will be handed a start against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Ndidi's form for Leicester City has been one of the bright side of a dour 2017 for the Foxes, and he could line up in the midfield alongside Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo who will play just behind the main striker.