Nigeria: Rohr Shuns Eagles in China

Photo: allafrica.com

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has made public the list of players he has invited for the two international friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso later this month, leaving out the legion of Eagles players plying their trade in China.

Eagles in China include Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel, Odion Ighalo, Brown Ideye, Anthony Ujah, Obafemi Martins and Chinedu Obasi.

Those invited include goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and forwards Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho for this month's international friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London.

Also included are home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders Leon Balogun and William Troost- Ekong, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon.

Experienced left back Elderson Echiejile, Portugal -based Chidozie Awaziem, Israel -based John Ogu and Watford FC of England forward Isaac Success are also called.

Germany -based forward Noah Joel Bazee and Holland -based defender Tyronne Ebuehi will join up with the squad for the first time, while youngster Victor Osimhen, record top scorer at the FIFA U17 World Cup, returns.

The Super Eagles will be up against Senegal's Teranga Lions on Thursday, 23rd March before taking on the Etalons of Burkina Faso four days later. Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.