1 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Iwobi, Ndidi, Iheanacho, 23 Others Named for Super Eagles Friendly Matches

Photo: allafrica.com
Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.
By Tunde Eludini

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi and Chelsea wing back Victor Moses were among the 25 players shortlisted for the Super Eagles next round of friendly matches.

Also included are home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders Leon Balogun and William Ekong, and Leicester midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi..

The Super Eagles will be up against Senegal's Teranga Lions on March 23 before taking on the Etalons of Burkina Faso four days later.

Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Paul Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (FC Zeljeznicar, Bosnia Herzegovina); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Kingsley Madu (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Joel Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany)

