South Africa: Helicopters Help Battle Table Mountain Blaze

Two helicopters were being used to help bring a fire on Table Mountain under control, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

The blaze started on Thursday afternoon.

City fire and rescue spokesperson Liezl Moodie said two helicopters and three vehicles had been deployed to the scene.

"[There's] a lot of smoke from the waterbombing, not much to burn there," Moodie said.

Nine firefighters have been deployed.

No buildings were currently in danger and the cause of the blaze was not yet clear.

