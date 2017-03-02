Kenya: KDF Kills 57 Al-Shabaab Near Afmadow, Somalia

Kenyan troops killed at least 57 Al-Shabaab fighters in a battle near Afmadow in Somalia on Thursday

The 8.45 am battle took place about 31 kilometres from Afmadow, where Kenya Defence Forces have their base.

KDF Spokesman Joseph Owouth said unknown number of terrorists survived with injuries.

"KDF soldiers operating under Amisom engaged Al-Shabaab militants at a location 31 km North West of Afmadow, close to Subow centre using artillery fire and supported by helicopter gunships," he said.

Colonel Owouth added that five pickup trucks mounted with heavy machine guns and other weapons belonging to Al-shabaab were destroyed.

"KDF soldiers remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue the terrorists to ensure peace and security of our country Kenya as well as support Amisom operations in order to stabilise Somalia," he said.