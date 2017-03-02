2 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Turn to Nche for Bulls Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cheetahs have named their team for Saturday's crucial Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Bloemfontein.

The biggest change is in the front row and sees 2016 Currie Cup player of the year Ox Nche return to the starting line-up in place of Charles Marais, who drops to the bench.

Sergeal Petersen misses out with a knee injury and will be replaced by Ryno Benjamin, while Ruan van Rensburg will take up his place on the bench and will earn a Super Rugby debut if called upon.

The Cheetahs lost to the Lions in week 1 and will look to turn things around on Saturday.

"Our focus this week will be to keep ball in hand and to get points on the board when we are in the attacking zone," said assistant coach, Corniel van Zyl.

"We left a lot of points on the field last week and we will be more clinical this week. The Bulls also lost last week and we expect them to come here with everything they've got," captain Torsten van Jaarsveld added.

The match kicks off at 19:30.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Ryno Benjamin, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Danie Mienie, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ruan van Rensburg

Bulls

15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Renaldo Bothma, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Warrick Gelant

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Johannesburg Hospital Roof Collapses

The roof at the entrance of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg collapsed, according to several media reports. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.