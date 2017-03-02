2 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's New PM Formally Takes Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

The new Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has officially assumed the office from Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke during a well-organized event held at Villa Somalia Thursday.

The deputy speaker of the Parliament Abdiweli Sheikh Ibrahim Mudey was among the officials attended the handover ceremony at the Presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The former Prime Minister Sharmarke has been in office since December 17, 2014 and worked with the last federal government led by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Hassan Ali Khaire who is a political newcomer has been appointed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in February 23 and endorsed by the country's Parliament on Wednesday.

Somalia

UNHCR's Repatriation of Somali Refugees in Kenya Nears 50,000

The UN refugee agency said Tuesday that it has repatriated some 49,376 Somali refugees in Kenya since the return… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.