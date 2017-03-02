Somalia's New PM Formally Takes Office

The new Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has officially assumed the office from Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke during a well-organized event held at Villa Somalia Thursday.

The deputy speaker of the Parliament Abdiweli Sheikh Ibrahim Mudey was among the officials attended the handover ceremony at the Presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The former Prime Minister Sharmarke has been in office since December 17, 2014 and worked with the last federal government led by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Hassan Ali Khaire who is a political newcomer has been appointed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in February 23 and endorsed by the country's Parliament on Wednesday.