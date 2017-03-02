Africa: Diani Beach Ranked Among Top 25 in Africa

Diani beach in Kwale County has been voted the seventh best beach in Africa in 2017 by an American travel website, TripAdvisor.

The popular white sand beach in the South Coast was ranked seventh overall in the list of top 25 best beaches in Africa.

Seychelles had six beaches rated among the top 25 in Africa while South Africa and Mauritius had five beaches each in the list.

TOURISM

Anse Lazio beach in Seychelles was rated the best beach in Africa, Camp's Bay Beach in South Africa was second, Praia de Santa Maria (Cape Verde) was third while Anse Source D'Argent, also located in Seychelles was fourth.Clifton Beaches (South Africa) was placed fifth while Tanzania's Nungwi beach was sixth.

Kwale governor Salim Mvurya on Wednesday said he was delighted that Diani beach had been voted one of best beach in Africa saying it's a boost to tourism in the region.

Mr Mvurya said the county would work with hotels and residents to maintain the pristine nature of the beach.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast executive officer Sam Ikwaye said the ranking of the beach is a plus to tourism.

He said the ratings by TripAdvisor was a demonstration that travellers had confidence in Kenyan tourism.

"There is need for aggressive marketing to attract more local and international tourists to the coast," he said.

REVIEWS

Kenya Association of Tour Operators Coast branch chairperson Monika Solanki said Diani deserved the recognition since it is kept clean by hoteliers and residents.

The Travellers' Choice award winning beaches in 2017 were ranked basing on reviews from travellers across the world.

TripAdvisor is an American travel website company providing reviews of travel-related content.

The American travel website has more than 60 million members and over 170 million reviews and opinions on hotels, restaurants and other related travel-related businesses.