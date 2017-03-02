Cape Town — Former Zimbabwean cricketers Brendan Taylor and Mark Vermeulen were involved in a social media spat over the current national side's dismal performances against Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe were bowled out for a paltry 54 in 13.5 overs after attempting to chase down 253 in the fifth and final ODI in Harare -- as the visitors sealed a 106-run victory (on the D/L Method) and clinched the series 3-2.

After the series loss, former star batsman Taylor took to Facebook to defend Zimbabwe's performance and criticised former players and commentators by explaining that they sometimes "forget how tough it can be in the middle".

However, his former team-mate Vermeulen was less complimentary and replied to Taylor's post saying that he was disappointed in Taylor for supporting a "pathetic effort by our national team".

"If I was in the team that was bowled out for 54 I would be embarrassed and would just shut the f**k up and get in the nets," commented Vermeulen.

Taylor in turn replied to Vermeulen's post, writing, "I'm sure the guys are first to admit this was a poor performance . . . But it's s**t from you who majority of the time sit back and criticise the players, Zimbabwean Cricket and the country as a whole.

"Take a good look in the mirror on what you have done for yourself and your country, apart from burning down one of the few establishments we had along with the poor development players that lost everything in their bags that day.

"Didn't hear any apologies from you, have we Rex? You my friend are what a true embarrassment looks like."

Vermeulen then replied: "They all got what they deserved and let me catch you one day . . . we'll settle this . . . be careful what you say about me, you little f**k."

Taylor then shared the argument between the two on Twitter calling Vermeulen a psycho:

"Unfortunately @ZimCricketv did produce the most psycho player ever to grace the game. Definitely got a kill in him does Mark."

Vermeulen is sadly better known for his controversial behaviour off the field than on it, after he escaped a conviction for arson in 2008 because of mental illness after setting fire to two Zimbabwe cricket buildings.

He was banned from playing in English league cricket for 10 years in 2011 for hurling the ball at a group of fans after they teased him.

The court found Vermeulen had been suffering from serious psychiatric problems since he was struck on the head by a ball while batting in a match in 2004.

Vermeulen played nine Tests and appeared in 43 ODIs for Zimbabwe.

Taylor, who retired in 2015, played 167 ODIs and 23 Tests for the national team. -- sport24.co.za