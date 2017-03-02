Kenya: Student Narrates How a Gang of Prefects Beat Him in the Night

A student who is a victim of bullying at Alliance High school has recounted how he was beaten up and seriously injured on February 17 by six prefects.

In a statement to investigators from Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Ministry of Education, seen by Nation, the student said he was woken up at around 11.30pm.

"I was woken up by three prefects. They instructed me to go to the junior art room. I thought it was going to be a normal talk," said the student.

"The issue was about cleaning the classroom. The morning workers in class were arguing on who was to take the dustbin out. It reached a point when it became everybody's talk in the class," said the student.

The student said he told the captain that his group was ready to clean the class the following week but he was warned by the captain that he was being disrespectful.

He explained how another prefect instructed his colleague to take off his belt and discipline him since he was messing up with the prefects.

"In the art room, the class captain told me to kneel down. I did so. Other prefects came in and started asking me questions. They latter started to beat me using electricity cables, belts and pipes picked from the laboratory," said the student.

TRIED TO ESCAPE

He explained that more prefects came in and he thought that they had planned it.

" I told them they were hurting me but they told me that I was pretending," recalled the student.

He added that he tried to escape through the door but it was not possible and on his second attempt he crashed through a window pane and escaped.

He added that it was during this time that he felt his trouser was wet and realised that he was bleeding. The student said he was later taken to PCEA Kikuyu mission Hospital.

"The bleeding was too much that I removed all the clothes and I was given a pair of short trousers wear. The cut was stitched," he narrates.

The student says he went back to school but walking was a problem. The school nurses attended to him for one week and on February 24 he was taken back to PCEA Kikuyu. He says he was not granted off to go home until when they went for midterm.