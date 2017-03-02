2 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: People Pulled From Rubble in Hospital Roof Collapse - Witness

About four people were pulled from rubble in the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Thursday after a section of the roof collapsed.

Jack Bloom, a DA member of the Gauteng legislature, arrived at the scene shortly after the collapse.

"Emergency services took out three or four people out of the rubble," he said.

Bloom said the scene, on the sixth floor of the hospital, was not chaotic.

Staff and patients were evacuated.

Bloom said he had previously sent out several press releases about the hospital not being structurally sound.He was worried about the stability of the roof, especially after recent rains.

Source: News24

