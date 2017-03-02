South Africa: Rural Safety - Are Farm Murders Being Underplayed for Politics?

analysis

The term "farm murders" has become fundamentally politicised, associated with false right-wing claims about "white genocide". Farmers say they are under siege, that farm attacks are on the rise and that both the media and the government prefer to turn a blind eye to their plight rather than take them seriously. A recent report about farm attacks reaching record levels over January and February failed to make it much beyond the Afrikaans press. REBECCA DAVIS takes a look at a deeply emotive topic.

In the early hours of February 19, 64-year-old Sue Howarth and her 66 year-old partner Robin Lynn were woken by three intruders on their farm in Dullstroom. When money was demanded, Lynn emptied his wallet and gave the attackers his bank card and PIN number. Reportedly unsatisfied with these spoils, the men tied up Howarth and Lynn, stabbed them, and burned the two with a blow torch. A plastic bag was then tied tightly around Lynn's head, while another bag was stuffed down Howarth's throat.

Having loaded the two into the couple's bakkie, the attackers drove down the R33 before shooting their victims in the head and dumping them near the side of the road. Lynn survived....