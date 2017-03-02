South Africa: Question Time With Cyril - Punchy, Folksy, Sharp, Sarcastic - and Unscripted

analysis

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa talks up government at the drop of a hat and sidesteps those uncomfortable questions - sometimes with a smile, sometimes with sarcastic wit. At his first 2017 question time in the House on Wednesday, he faced questions packed with potential political punch - from the looming social security grants payment chaos and state capture to the ANC Youth League's "fake news" alleging business links to SAA. Ramaphosa bobbed and swayed, and delivered the odd sharp political jab. But what did the politician, who may or not be the next ANC president come the party's December national conference, actually say? By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is engaging the ANC Youth League on its "lie" that he has business dealings with SAA, one of the state-owned entities (SOEs) he oversees as chairman of the inter-ministerial SOEs committee. "I told them the matter they raised publicly is a lie, is a fabrication and, as you say, fake news," he replied to IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who had raised the matter, before taking the gap.

"I did not leave business to come into government service to come and conduct fraudulent business in government. I did not...