South Africa: Labour Conducts Farm Inspections in Western Cape

The Department of Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) had conducted inspections to three farms in the Western Cape to ascertain levels of compliance with labour laws.

The action was part of the Department's drive to ensure compliance in the farming sector. The inspections were conducted on the following farms: Constitution Rd Wine Growers; Swiegers Broers (Pty) Ltd (t/a La Colline Farm) and Leeuwenkuil Farm Vineyards (W&E Boerdery); situated in Robertson and Paarl respectively), by the inspectorate, in order to determine the level of full compliance with the legislation, administered by the Department of Labour.

The two-day inspection conducted on the 3rd and 4th November 2016 in the Western Cape was undertaken as part of an audit on: Basic Conditions of Employment Act (Sectoral Determination 13); Employment Equity Act (EEA), Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

The companies were found to be non-compliant with various aspects of the legislation indicated above and various notices were served on the companies/farmers. Advocacy was conducted for the benefits of the employees in relation to the legislation.

Employees indicated they were happy with their living and working conditions. The employees acknowledge that they were treated very well by the employer and had a very good working relationship. The farm employees indicated they were aware of the existence and functions of: Department of Labour; CCMA and Department of Land Affairs insofar as it affected them.

The follow up inspections were scheduled and conducted on the relevant farms by the inspectorate and they found that the farmers were compliant with the OHSA and all farms were found to be compliant with the BCEA.

