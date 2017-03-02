South Africa: MEC Gwen Ramokgopa Commends Team Health for the Premier's Service Excellence Awards

press release

Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has congratulated team health for winning awards at Premier's Services Excellence Awards (PSEAs) last night.

The PSEAs recognise contributions made by public servants, businesses, NGOs and civil society organisations in improving the socio-economic growth and transformation of the province.

The Department of Health was one of the winners on the night collecting three awards. These awards were for:

Tshwane Regional Training Centre which is used as a skills development centre. The centre is aimed at building the skills and competencies of health workers to enable the rendering of high quality health care services and to respond to the emerging burden of disease. The centre is currently accredited as a service provider to offer the Health Promotion Certificate for Community Health Care Workers by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupation.

Dr Graciela Martinez Gonzalez from Mary Moodley Clinic in Ekurhuleni was awarded a leadership award for the good work she has been doing since 2013. Dr Gonzalez with her leadership, skills and guidance has assisted the nursing team to switch HIV patients on triple therapy to a single fixed dose combination from 30% in September 2014 to more than 90% currently.

Dr Naing Soe the CEO of Tshwane District Hospital was awarded the Outstanding Individual Award. This was for his work around improving the hospital's physical infrastructure and the quality of service delivery. Under Dr Soe's leadership, the hospital has upped the equipment capacity for cataract eye surgery and modern medical equipment. These solutions have allowed the hospital to reduce medical costs as well as improve the patient's level of satisfaction.

"As the Department of Health we are humbled by these awards, which recognise hard working individuals in our health centres. I congratulate Dr Soe, Dr Gonzalez and the management team of Tshwane Training centre," said MEC for Health, Dr Ramokgopa.

Issued by: Gauteng Health