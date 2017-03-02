Ghana: Fuel Service Operators Schooled On Fire Safety

press release

In a move to reduce the recent spate of fuel-related fire outbreaks, a one-day training workshop has been organized for Fuel Station Managers and Attendants in Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Participants were taken through what they should do in case of fire outbreaks, types of fire extinguishers and when and how they should be used.

They were also shown films on the causes and ravages of fire after which questions bothering on the subject were addressed by the Fire Commander and his Lieutenants.

Participants expressed gratitude to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for the insight provided and pledged to co-operate with GNFS to ensure safety at their premises.

In a presentation, the Atebubu-Amantin District Fire Commander, Assistant Divisional Officer, (ADO1), Francis Tetteh, announced that the discharge of fuel at filling stations would now require the presence of the GNFS personnel as a precautionary measure to safeguard life and property.

ADO1 Tetteh pledged his outfit's determination to ensure strict compliance with the directive which, he said, would be at no cost to beneficiaries, adding that the law will deal with those who went contrary.

He told the fuel station operators that as required by Legislative Instrument 1724, they were expected to obtain fire certificates before the commencement of business.

Among a number of recommendations to ensure safe working environments, he said fuel stations were required to construct fence walls of up to ten feet on three sides of their facility to safeguard against spillage and have fire hydrants or mechanized boreholes in front of their stations.

The District Fire Commander said it was also important to have a constant source of power supply in order to avoid the use of naked fire like lit candles within the facility.

He underscored the importance of fire notices, directional signs and instructions and said these should be conspicuously displayed at vantage points within the facility.

"Smoke, heat or flame detectors, hose reels, water systems, portable fire extinguishers and emergency fire alarm systems should be put in place to boost fire detection and suppression capacity while all staff including security guards should be trained in how to handle potable fire-fighting equipment," he said.

ADO1 Tetteh warned his outfit would be compelled to make recommendations for the closure of fuel stations which did not meet these basic safety requirements.

Source: ISD (Daniel Oduro-Stewart)