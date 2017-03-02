Mozambique: Peace Talks in Mozambique - Switzerland Accepts Coordinating Role

press release

Bern, Switzerland — BERN, Switzerland, 01 March 2017 / PRN Africa / -- President Nyusi's administration made the announcement on Tuesday 28 February in a press release published in Maputo. Switzerland will make its good offices available to Mozambique and will support this new stage in the peace process in Mozambique to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict. Specifically, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA will provide two specialists, supported by the Swiss embassy in Maputo, who will provide the two parties with expertise during the peace talks.

The contact group, which will accompany the dialogue between the two parties to the conflict, will be comprised of Botswana, China, the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Union (EU). The group will be chaired by the Swiss ambassador to Mozambique and co-chaired by the United States ambassador to Mozambique. The contact group is scheduled to begin work this week.

Relations between Switzerland and Mozambique are built on 40 years of close cooperation to promote healthcare, economic development and good governance. Switzerland's work in these areas has earned it a great deal of recognition over the years in the government and society of Mozambique.

SOURCE Federal Department for Foreign Affairs, Switzerland