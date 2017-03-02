1 March 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Mozambique: Peace Talks in Mozambique - Switzerland Accepts Coordinating Role

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Bern, Switzerland — BERN, Switzerland, 01 March 2017 / PRN Africa / -- President Nyusi's administration made the announcement on Tuesday 28 February in a press release published in Maputo. Switzerland will make its good offices available to Mozambique and will support this new stage in the peace process in Mozambique to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict. Specifically, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA will provide two specialists, supported by the Swiss embassy in Maputo, who will provide the two parties with expertise during the peace talks.

The contact group, which will accompany the dialogue between the two parties to the conflict, will be comprised of Botswana, China, the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Union (EU). The group will be chaired by the Swiss ambassador to Mozambique and co-chaired by the United States ambassador to Mozambique. The contact group is scheduled to begin work this week.

Relations between Switzerland and Mozambique are built on 40 years of close cooperation to promote healthcare, economic development and good governance. Switzerland's work in these areas has earned it a great deal of recognition over the years in the government and society of Mozambique.

SOURCE Federal Department for Foreign Affairs, Switzerland

Mozambique

Nation Counts Deadly Cost of Cyclone Dineo

CASH strapped Mozambique is appealing for funds to curb multiple crisis posed by the destructive Cyclone Dineo. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.