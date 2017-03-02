Ghana: Information Minister Tours NTC, GCGL

press release

The Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, is undertaking a familiarization tour of sector media organizations with the aim of building a working relationship between them and the government.

Mr Abdul-Hamid's first visit took him to the New Times Corporation (NTC) and Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

He was accompanied by officials of the Information Ministry, including Mr John Yaw Appiah, Chief Director, Alexander Yaw Arphul, Director Finance and Administration (F&A) and Mrs Patricia Dovi Sampson.

At the NTC, he was taken round the Adverts and Printing Departments, Proof Reading Office, and the Computer to Plate (CTP) Room.

In his remarks, Mr Abdul-Hamid stressed the need for a two-way information flow between government and the Corporation that would ensure the free and fair dissemination of information.

Ms Carol Annang, Managing Director (MD), NTC, recounted the challenges facing the Corporation, which she identified as inadequate funds and lack of the requisite equipment.

At the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Abdul-Hamid was taken round the Newsroom, G-PACK, Printing and other relevant departments.

The Minister underscored the importance of working together since government and the GCGL had a common goal, and agenda and urged GCGL to concern itself with matters that would lead to national development and the entrenchment of democracy in Ghana.

In a statement, Mr Ken Ashigbey, Managing Director (MD) of GCGL, appealed to all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to pay up debts owed to Graphic and other media houses.

Mr Ashigbey urged the Minister to also open his doors and answer questions whenever the need arose, in order for other media houses not to twist issues that would go against the government and tarnish Ghana's image among the international community.

Mr Abdul-Hamid, in his concluding remarks, noted that it was his duty to know what went on in all media outlets both print and electronic, and the environment in which they worked in order to be able to work efficiently with them and to be properly accountable to Ghanaians.

He said as the principal Public Relations Manager for government, his primary business was to put out government information to the public and to also convey feedback from public to government; hence it was important to get to know and understand the operations of the media.

He commended GCGL for its ability to stay in business and become the best producer of credible quality news in Ghana.

Mr Abdul-Hamid gave the assurance that the challenges facing each state-owned media house would be forwarded to cabinet for the appropriate intervention.

On the passage of the Right to Information Bill into law, he pledged to attach serious commitment to efforts to that effect, depending, however, on the duration of his position as the Information Minister.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Faith Edison)