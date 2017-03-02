Namibia: Groups Split Over Genocide Claims

ONE of the groups claiming to represent the Nama, Ovaherero and Ovambanderu people in the genocide reparation claims yesterday told President Hage Geingob that Ovaherero leader Vekuii Rukoro has no mandate from the people.

"We did not give a mandate to Rukoro or (chief David) Frederick to act on behalf of the Nama, Ovaherero and Ovambanderu in Namibia or the diaspora," leader of the delegation Willem Konjore told Geingob at State House.

Konjore and the group represent the Ovambanderu and Nama Council for Dialogue 1904 (ONCD 1904).

They told Geingob that they are the true representatives of the affected communities in the reparation talks.

Rukoro's camp also has the likes of Swapo member of parliament Ida Hoffman.

This is not the first time that the group has distanced itself from the Rukoro-led group.

Secretary to the Nama Genocide Technical Committee Paul Thomas yesterday said they were not aware of the group visiting State House, nor was the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation. The two bodies are expected back from Germany today after reparations discussions in that country.

Thomas confirmed that the two groups are divided over who are the rightful representatives of the affected communities, but claimed his group are the "authentic representatives".

He said they were split over the fact that the ONCD says government must negotiate on behalf of the victims of genocide, while they believe the affected communities must be part of the negotiations. He added that the government's role is clear in that they are supposed to act as a facilitator in the discussions.

ONCD chairperson Gerson Katjirua at the meeting requested Geingob to keep his doors open, and assured him that they will not go to the streets and shout from the rooftops, but instead engage their national leaders.

Geingob told the group that it was "very disappointing" that government spends a third of its time attending to traditional disputes, such as fights over recognition and allowances.

"We have other problems; bigger ones, than to just address traditional squabbles over power," the President said.

Making reference to 90% of the people killed at Cassinga being Aawambo, Geingob said the genocide matter must be taken to parliament as a national issue, and not a tribal one.

"We are dividing Namibia by saying Ovaherero, Nama and Ovambanderu were killed, and not saying Namibians were killed," he said.

He added that a lot of people thought and expected reparations to come in the form of money, and that the genocide and an apology need to be properly defined.

"These are things to be addressed," Geingob said.