Namibia: Illegal Fences Pulled Down At Tsumkwe West

THE Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board and the Ministry of Land Reform this week started removing illegal fences that were erected in the Tsumkwe West communal area.

Communal land board chairperson Christine Nunuhe said in a media statement yesterday the action is a follow-up of the judgment passed by the High Court on 18 August 2016.

Nunuhe said the High Court ruled in favour of the Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board to pull down 22 illegal fences in Kano Vlei and Boebie Pos villages in the Omatako area of Tsumkwe West.

She said nine of those illegal fences were voluntarily removed by the owners shortly after the High Court ruling.

Nunuhe said four fences were removed yesterday morning by four local companies contracted by the land board.

In 2013, the Ministry of Land Reform completed geographical mapping activities covering the entire Tsumkwe West communal area.

The ministry discovered that 77 fences were erected illegally in the areas of Boebie Pos, Kano Vlei and Mangetti Dune, covering about 26 000 hectares of communal land.

The people who erected these fences had driven their livestock into Tsumkwe in 2013, allegedly because of the drought that had hit their areas of origin.

Most of the farmers originated from the Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Omusati, Kavango East and Kavango West, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions.

The ministry and the Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board then approached the High Court in 2015 for a ruling on the matter. - Nampa