Ghana: Persons With Disabilities to Be Engaged to Collect Road Tolls

press release

Effective July 1, 2017, 50% of the people who manage the country's toll booths will be Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

A training programme will soon be rolled out between now and the effective date of implementation to build the capacity of beneficiaries to efficiently discharge the responsibility.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, affirmed this when he paid a working visit to the offices of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled Organisations in Accra on Wednesday.

Referencing John chapter 9 verse 2 in the Bible when the disciples asked Jesus whether it was someone's fault or that of his parents that he was born blind, the Minister noted that Jesus' answer was apt when he replied that "Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but this happened that the works of God would be displayed in him."

Presently, there are 35 toll booths nationwide, four (4) of which are automated. There are 428 people employed to issue tickets and the Minister is emphatic that by July 1, 214 persons with disabilities would have been engaged by the Ghana Highways Authority in fulfillment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledge to create equal employment opportunities for all.

The Minister also stressed that all expenses towards building the capacity of the PWDs would be borne by his Ministry.

Mr Amoako Atta also committed to engaging his colleague sector Ministers especially Works and Housing as well as Gender, Children and Social Protection to promote the interests of PWDs including ease of access to public buildings, road infrastructure, among others. He stressed that henceforth, road construction would take account of disability friendly interventions right from the design to the construction phases.

The President of Ghana Federation of the Disabled Organizations, Mr. George Ofori Debrah, was not happy about the challenge PWDs face as road users. He therefore called on the minister to as a matter of priority include disability friendly intervention in the design and construction of road projects. This, he said, would address the fundamental human right of the PWDs.

Source: ISD (Prince Boakye-Boateng & Bagbara Tanko)