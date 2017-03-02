Ghana: I Have Come to Serve - -Eastern Regional Minister

press release

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour, has pledged to serve the people of the Easter Region and help the Akufo-Addo administration deliver on its mandate.

Mr Darfour said he would operate an open door policy and urged the people of the region to support him in his efforts at bringing development, security and jobs.

He was speaking during a courtesy call on the chiefs and elders of the New Juaben Traditional Area in Koforidua.

On behalf of the Omanhene, Daasebre Oti Boateng, the Krotihene, Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng, welcomed the Minister and pledged the Traditional Council's full support for the government.

Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng gave a brief account of the Traditional Area as well as the tourist potentials in the region, some of which he identified as the Akwadum-Mpaye forest, Oboatabiri Mountain, the Royal Palace with fifty (50) apartments and the Ketenkre waterfalls.

His challenge, however, was that the Minerals Commission had sold lands in the area to individuals and private organizations without considering the future development needs of the Traditional Council.

He, therefore, appealed to government to reverse the Executive Instrument on land administration in order to give them the mandate to manage the lands.

Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng also appealed to government to upgrade the municipality to a metropolitan status as it had grown in size and population.

Furthermore, he said, government should ensure that someone from New Juaben South was made a Municipal Chief Executive and that the leadership of the Traditional Council should be consulted in the appointment of Assembly Members.

On sanitation, Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng said government should help prevent recurring floods in suburbs of the municipality and do all in its power to check graduate unemployment.

The Eastern Regional Minister gave the assurance that the concerns of the Traditional Council would be addressed.

Source: ISD (Evelyn Harvey)