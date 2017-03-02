Ghana: Support MOGSCP to Deliver On Its Mandate - Madam Djaba

press release

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Madam Afisa Otiko Djaba, has urged the media to use ethical and professional ways of reportage on issues especially concerning children.

Madam Djaba noted that taking photos of children without permission, for example, was an unethical journalistic practice, adding that the way the media reported stories today would contribute to making a good history and responsible adults, since the calibre of future generations depended on today's experiences.

She was addressing the media during a press soiree that provided the platform to interact with the media and sensitize it on the vision of the Ministry.

Touching on Social Protection, Madam Djaba disclosed that government would develop a retirement income scheme for two significant demographic segments of society, namely farmers and small-scale business associations such as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mechanics and the Association of Small-Scale Enterprises (ASSE).

Furthermore, she said, government would set aside fifty per cent of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) funds for female applicants and reduce the head porters (Kayayei) phenomenon by improving their districts of origin to curb the migration as well as provide alternative life skills training with seed capital and partner with the private sector to provide them with hostel facilities.

She, therefore, called on the media to allocate more airtime and newspaper columns or space for gender issues and never hesitate to contact the Ministry and its Agencies for any information they needed to help them project and resolve gender and social protection challenges in the country.

Madam Djaba also appealed to donors and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to support the Ministry's efforts to deliver on its mandate.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)