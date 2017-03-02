Morocco: HM the King Visits Locodjro Unloading Building Site, Examines Progress of Grand Lahou's

While much of the region continues to face declining tourism, Morocco holds steady due to its commitment to constantly… Read more »

Abidjan — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by vice-president of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Daniel Kablan Duncan, visited, on Thursday, the Locodjro Developed Unloading Building Site (north of Abidjan) and examined the progress of the Grand Lahou's unloading site which is still under construction (150km west of Abidjan).

