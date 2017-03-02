Liberia: Ngafuan On Peaceful Transition in Africa

Former Foreign Minister Augustine Ngafuan has said to ensure a peaceful and smooth transition of power across Africa, the ruling class and opposition must at all times strive to uphold the tenets of democracy.

He said although there are other processes that constitute major elements of democracy, the casting of ballots during elections is the best expression of democracy, emphasizing that elections must be regular, transparent and credible to ensure smooth transition of leadership in Africa.

The recommendations by Ngafuan were contained in his keynote speech delivered at the World Understanding Symposium held recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ngafuan, who spoke on the theme, "Challenges of Power Transfer In Africa," at the symposium sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lagos, also proposed the limitation of presidential terms to a maximum of two terms, the building of strong countervailing institutions and attractive life for government officials after service to help ensure peaceful transition of power in Africa.

"The Constitutions of most African countries set clear timelines and dates for the hosting of elections, but some African leaders find the most frivolous of excuses not to hold elections on the constitutionally-mandated date," Ngafuan said.

He noted: "Such is the case in DR Congo where President Kabila flatly refused to hold election when his tenure ended in late 2016. The regularity of elections reduces uncertainty."

Ngafuan asserted that the violent political conflicts which occurred in Liberia and those in many other African countries can be explained by the deep faithlessness in the ballot as a tool to effect change.

Ngafuan is also of the opinion that corruption, cronyism, dictatorship and human rights abuses are among factors that explain the "Sit-Tight" leadership of Africa.