Liberia: Over 1 Million Liberians Registered to Vote Thus Far - Korkoya

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that 1,046,888 eligible Liberians have registered since the launch of the 2017 voter registration exercise on February 1.

This figure is part of a total of 2,552,000 forms deployed at the 19 magisterial offices across the country.

This, according to NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya, means that 1,505,112 forms are still being processed in the field.

"We currently have a buffer of 1,300,000 forms packed to be deployed if and when the demand arises," he said.

He told a news conference at the commission's headquarters in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor Monday that the forms returned to headquarters are being scanned to be placed in the Commission's database.

Korkoya has, however, noted that given the number of registrants reported since the registration process started nearly four weeks ago, citizens' turnout at registration centers "is not very encouraging."

"We encourage every eligible Liberian to take advantage of the remaining days for the voter registration exercise to register," he pointed out.

The NEC Chairman warned that citizens should not sit at home expecting that the time will be extended when the official time is being utilized, adding that "extension of time will be contingent on the availability of funding and demand."