Liberia: Chal Ends Workshop for Health Workers, Community Members

The Christian Health Association of Liberia (CHAL) has ended a two-day capacity-building workshop for health workers and community members in Ganta, Nimba County.

The training brought together over 50 health workers and community dwellers from communities benefiting from CHAL's Community Support Project at the weekend.

Communities from which participants were drawn, according to CHAL Nimba County Field Officer Nelson Diakpo, include United Pentecostal Clinic in Camp 4, Yarmin District, St. Mary's Hospital in Sanniquillie, Garplay Clinic in Garplay Town and Ganta United Methodist Hospital in Ganta City.

According to Diakpo, the workshop was about community life competence training for community dwellers and health workers from targeted communities to identify their strengths, challenges and how they (community dwellers and health workers) can respond to their challenges without external support.

He pointed out that CHAL is using the 'SALT' approach to realize its objective of changing the mindset of community dwellers from being dependent on government and other organizations to moving in and working for themselves and their communities to solve their problems.

The 'SALT' approach, Mr. Diakpo added, is Stimulation, Appreciation, Learning and Transfer.

Providing further detail on the SALT approach, Diakpo said CHAL stands to stimulate the communities to wake up, take actions that will be appreciated, learn from their actions and transfer the positive outcomes to other communities.

He said, CHAL, an organization using the 'SALT' approach to solve community problems using the very community people, doesn't look at the weakness or failure of the communities but their strength to respond to their challenges without waiting for donors.

He added that the program is being supported by DIFAEM and a German organization, Bread For The World.

DIFAEM is a Christian non-governmental organisation offering technical expertise and financial support for health services in resource-limited settings.

Bread for the World, a Protestant Development Service, is the globally active development and relief agency of the Protestant Churches in Germany.