28 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Redemption, J.J Dossen Hospitals to Become Training Centers - Dahn

By Calvin Brooks

Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn has disclosed that before the end of the year, Redemption Hospital in Monrovia and J. J. Dossen Hospital in Maryland County will be upgraded to training facilities.

The Minister stated that the ground breaking ceremony for the new hospitals will be executed before the end of 2017 and that these facilities will be used to train specialized doctors to enhance the country's health delivery system.

Minister Dahn made the disclosure at the induction ceremony of the new leadership of the Liberia Medical and Dental Association held at the Monrovia City Hall at the weekend. The health minister noted that the health system has equipment which cannot be operated by doctors who are not specialized in their profession.

She stressed that the new hospitals with training facilities will train more Liberian doctors to specialize in particular areas of the medical profession.

Minister Dahn reiterated that government is doing everything possible to revamp the country's health system to meet international standards.

Those inducted were Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, President; Dr. Linda Birch, Vice President; Dr. Jonathan Hart, Secretary General; Dr. Yassah Korboi, Treasurer and Dr. Adolphus Yeiah, Chaplain.

