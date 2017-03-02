Liberia: Sen. Gueh Wants Nocal Probed for Alleged Mismanagement

Rivercess County Senator Dallas Gueh has called the attention of the Liberian Senate to allegations of financial mismanagement by the Interim Management Team of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL).

Gueh wants the Senate to authorize an investigation into the operations of NOCAL amidst reports in the media that the state-owned oil company is operating a financially-bloated payroll containing 37 employees with cumulative annual salaries of US$1 million.

The Rivercess Senator thinks that the company which went under structural adjustment as a result of bankruptcy occasioned by huge financial mismanagement in 2015, should be checkmated by the senate due to the financial difficulties it is faced with.

It can be recalled that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in September 2015 claimed responsibility for managerial and financial difficulties at NOCAL.

The President said she shouldered the responsibility as head of government, though she never taught that things would have turned out in such manner on grounds that she believed in the senior management and Board of Directors of the NOCAL at the time.

"There are also reports that the Interim Management Team of NOCAL continues to make very expensive and frequent unnecessary foreign travels, sometimes to visit families in the United States in the name of "official business," Gueh said in a communication addressed to the Senate-Pro-tempore on Tuesday.

Gueh, who spoke to Legislative Reporters following an extensive debate on the matter by the Senate, said if NOCAL is operating with only 37 employees and a payroll of US$1 million, it simply means that the company has failed to comply with austerity measures that were instituted by government few years ago.

Gueh also recommended that an operational update on the activities of NOCAL in the last one and a quarter year would be necessary, especially in terms of the austerity and other reforms that should have been instituted at the entity to revive it.

Meanwhile, the senate has instructed its relevant committees to work with a team of experts drawn from the senate so that they can institute a probe and advise the body in one week.