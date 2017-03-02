28 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Arrives Addis Ababa On State Visit

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, at the start of a three-day official State visit to the East African nation.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader touched down at the Bole International Airport and was met on arrival by Ethiopian Minister for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Hirut Welde-Mariam, Liberia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, George Pattern and scores of senior government officials.

President Sirleaf's arrival was greeted with traditional Ethiopian cultural dancers at the Bole International Airport.

