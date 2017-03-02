Liberia: Currency Issue in Revenue Collection Troubles Sen. Sheriff

Montserrado County Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff has frowned on some business entities and government functionaries who refuse to transact business in Liberian Dollar (LRD), the nation's legal tender.

Senator Sheriff sees such act as discrimination against the LRD, especially as it relates to the nation's revenue collection and generation scheme and the daily transactions and economic activities of ordinary Liberians.

The Montserrado Senator said in a communication to Senate Pro-tempore Armah Jallah on Tuesday that Liberia's economy has dual currency, with a simple case scenario being the payment of government employees' salaries in both LRD and United States Dollars (USD).

Sheriff observed that as a present reality, government has a compulsory scheme of collecting revenue in USD, the payment of Electricity Bills, DSTV Bills and the purchase of cement from CEMENCO as well as obtaining Passports, among other important transactions.

"Paying bills in foreign currency and the collection of other bills by government and its agencies is a total refutation of our people who are selling bitter balls, pepper and plastic bags in our local markets," Sheriff noted in her communication.

She also alluded to the fact that people receiving money transfers and remunerations from abroad are being given a 25 and 75 percent disbursement in LRD and USD, adding that "Revenue collection should be holistic; that is from the people to government and vice versa."

Sheriff petitioned the Senate plenary to make urgent intervention by instructing the relevant institutions of government to address the situation in a bid to alleviate the difficult circumstances being occasioned as a result of the discrimination against the LRD.

Meanwhile, the Senate has instructed its Committees on Banking and Currency and Ways, Means and Finance to probe the matter and inform the body in two weeks.