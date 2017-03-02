Liberia: High Court Fails Again to Rule in Sogbie, Wesseh Case

As the case of former footballer Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbie lingers at the Supreme Court, the high court on Tuesday, February 28, again failed to hand down an opinion in the matter.

No official reason was given for the court's failure to hand down a ruling.

Tuesday's failure is the second in less than a week that the Supreme Court has failed to hand down an opinion in the case that has lingered at the court for over two years.

It can be recalled that Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor dedicated the Karnplay Magisterial Court in Nimba County on Monday at a program that was graced by legal actors, county administration and citizens.

Observers opine that given the distance and bad road condition, Justice Korkpor might have found it difficult to return to Monrovia and be in court Tuesday.

The Sogbie, Wesseh case grew out of allegations of election irregularities in the 2014 senatorial election in which Sogbie lost to Wesseh, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The case which was part of the Friday, February 24, agenda was not heard due to what Chief Justice Francis Korkpor called "technical problem with the case" and postponed it to Tuesday, February 28.

It is not clear when the high court will hand down its opinion in the case.

According to the NEC, results from all 77 polling centers across River Gee County point to Wisseh defeating Sogbie by 953 votes.