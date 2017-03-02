Liberia Hails Morocco On 61st Independence Anniversary

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, and people of the Kingdom on the occasion commemorating their 61th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, March 27.

The day celebrates the anniversary of the declaration of independence of Morocco from Spain and France in 1956.

The territory of Morocco was divided between France and Spain by the Treaty of Fez in 1912. The disputes over the administration of Morocco began between these two countries as early as 1830.

France granted independence to its protectorate on March 2, 1956. Independence of the Spanish protectorate was negotiated separately and Spain granted it to its protectorate on April 7, 1956.

Although Morocco became an independent country in the spring of 1956, Independence Day is actually celebrated on November 18. This date was chosen to celebrate the return of Sultan Mohammed V from exile.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in her Message to His Majesty King Mohamed VI, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, said it gives her immense pleasure to extend warmest congratulations and best wishes through His Majesty to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco.

"Our two countries and peoples have enjoyed longstanding ties of friendship, cordiality and cooperation which we greatly value. The Kingdom of Morocco continues to be a valuable partner in our human resource capacity development efforts demonstrated by the many scholarships awarded to young Liberians over the years," the Liberian leader said.

President Sirleaf looks forward to further strengthening the already excellent bilateral ties subsisting between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their respective peoples.

She added: "We trust therefore that this occasion of national renewal will provide an opportunity for harnessing our partnership through implementation of the Joint Commission as a platform to explore new areas of cooperation, which would further strengthen our bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of our two peoples."

She also stated that as the African Union (AU) welcomes Morocco's re-entry into the continental body, it is her fervent hope that both nations will continue to collaborate in the pursuit of economic growth, peace and stability in Africa and the rest of the world.

The Liberian President prayed that the Almighty Allah will endow His Majesty with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.