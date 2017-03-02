Liberia: Poor Women Turn Out At VR Centers - Korkoya

"Women are not turning out to register as we expect," National Elections Commission (NEC) Chairman Jerome G. Korkoya has disclosed.

He made the disclosure based upon a report from the Commission's data center where forms that are being scanned showed that women are not turning out in their numbers to register since the start of the voter registration exercise nearly a month ago.

Korkoya was giving an update on the ongoing voter registration exercise during a press conference at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia Monday.

He indicated that at this stage of the registration process, it is not yet possible to "disaggregate" report on registration figures in terms of gender and age groups, adding "that will happen when the database is created following the scanning of the forms."

According to him, the Commission is willing to implement all of the international protocols on affirmative action for women participation in the 2017 electoral process.

"Such initiative will amount to nothing if women themselves do not take interest in the process to enhance their participation in decision-making," Korkoya pointed out.

He stated that the commission takes great interest in women's participation in electoral processes and would therefore like to encourage them to take advantage of the remaining days in order to increase their number.

The 2017 voter registration exercise which kicked off on February 1 will end on Tuesday, March 7, meaning that there are only seven days left for the exercise.