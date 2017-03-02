Ghana: Software On Landed Property Developed

Subah Holding Company Limited has developed a software that seeks solve problems concerning landed property ownership and the address system in the country.

The project, which is expected to be adopted by the country after its completion, has captured all the 216 districts onto the system.

Prof. Felix Hammond, Director of Property Data Bank - Subah, said about 1.4 million addresses had been captured on the system in the Greater Accra Region, to make it easy for the various assemblies and security agencies to locate facilities within their catchment areas.

Prof. Hammond said the problem with land litigations are a result of lack of information.

He stressed that if the programme is fully implemented, there would be no need for individuals to seek site plans to prove property ownership.

The Director made this revelation when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry paid a working visit to the facility yesterday in Accra.

He said the system can prevent double registration of the same property, and also help banks detect whether an asset has already been used as collateral for a loan or not.

He added that Subah has deployed over 200 National Service personnel to collect data to feed the scheme, which will serve as one-stop-solution for mapping and the address system of the country.

The project, he noted, was initiated in collaboration with 11 government agencies, and also meets the ISO international standards, World Bank standards and Ghana Framework standards, saying, "the system will reduce litigation, and will help fight crime and fire."

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, commended Subah for the laudable initiative.

He believed the software will help to solve problems of land administration and the address system in the country.

The Chairman, however, raised concern that after the project had been completed, the data then becomes national security information which will be in the hands of a private entity.

He stated that the committee will hold further meetings with the organisation on how it would release the data to the government.