2 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Software On Landed Property Developed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Subah Holding Company Limited has developed a software that seeks solve problems concerning landed property ownership and the address system in the country.

The project, which is expected to be adopted by the country after its completion, has captured all the 216 districts onto the system.

Prof. Felix Hammond, Director of Property Data Bank - Subah, said about 1.4 million addresses had been captured on the system in the Greater Accra Region, to make it easy for the various assemblies and security agencies to locate facilities within their catchment areas.

Prof. Hammond said the problem with land litigations are a result of lack of information.

He stressed that if the programme is fully implemented, there would be no need for individuals to seek site plans to prove property ownership.

The Director made this revelation when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry paid a working visit to the facility yesterday in Accra.

He said the system can prevent double registration of the same property, and also help banks detect whether an asset has already been used as collateral for a loan or not.

He added that Subah has deployed over 200 National Service personnel to collect data to feed the scheme, which will serve as one-stop-solution for mapping and the address system of the country.

The project, he noted, was initiated in collaboration with 11 government agencies, and also meets the ISO international standards, World Bank standards and Ghana Framework standards, saying, "the system will reduce litigation, and will help fight crime and fire."

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, commended Subah for the laudable initiative.

He believed the software will help to solve problems of land administration and the address system in the country.

The Chairman, however, raised concern that after the project had been completed, the data then becomes national security information which will be in the hands of a private entity.

He stated that the committee will hold further meetings with the organisation on how it would release the data to the government.

Ghana

Goil Board Apologises to President

The Board of Directors of GOIL has rendered an unqualified apology to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.