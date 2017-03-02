Ghana: Health Students Appeal to Govt to Revolutionalise Trainees' Allowance

The National Health students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) has appealed to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government to put strategic measures in place, ahead of their decision to restore trainee nurses allowances.

The President of NAHSAG, Phanuel Seli Gakpetor said this would help in smooth disbursement of the allowance to various beneficiaries as well as obviate the need for trainee nurses in picketing at the Presidency and Health Ministry in demanding their allowances.

"Looking at the system, this allowance had gone through the previous years, the duration it takes for students to get their money and the struggle they have to go through before these monies are paid to them,

"We want to appeal to the government to put in good measures this time around to help in smooth disbursement of the funds," the President said.

Lamenting on the implication of trainees allowance restoration on the Country's debt to GDP, the President of the student body suggested to the government to strengthen Students Loan Trust Fund and placed the trainee Nurses and midwifes on the scheme if Ghana Government can't afford to restore the trainee's allowance in full due to the precarious nature of the economy.

"Our debt is almost 70% of the Country GDP, why not strengthen the students' loan Trust fund which can take care of the students and then direct the monies meant for the monthly allowances to provide the various institutions the needed equipment for the training", he told freelance journalist Maxwell Attah.

Seli Gakpetor, a Bsc Sports and Exercise Science graduate from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) made these statements on sideline interview at the association 11th annual scientific congress dubbed -"Building the capacity of health students for professionalism - The role of stakeholders" held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) over the weekend.

The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) is the mother union of all health trainees in the country.

