Ghana: Goil Board Apologises to President

Flagstaff House Accra — The Board of Directors of GOIL has rendered an unqualified apology to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for causing 'embarrassment' to the Presidency.

A letter, dated 28th February, 2017, signed by the Board Chairman of Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), Prof. William A. Asomaning, and addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, admitted that it was not enough for the Board to base its conclusion only on an online publication.

The apology comes after the Office of the President had taken notice of a statement issued by Prof. William Asomaning, Board Chairman of GOIL, on Saturday, February 25, 2017, in relation to the purported appointment of a "new" Chief Executive Officer of the company by the President of the Republic, and issued a counter-statement to respond.

According to the response, under the signature of the Acting Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, "for the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has not appointed a new CEO of GOIL, and when he decides to do so, it will be done in accordance with laid down procedures."

An excerpt of the statement by the GOIL Board that triggered the response from the Presidency noted that, "the Board would like to draw the attention of the SHAREHOLDERS and the public to the fact that GOIL is a public listed company on the Ghana Stock Exchange, with its own Regulations.

The regulations state the process through which a CEO can be appointed or removed.

The Board would like to state emphatically that it is not aware of the observance of such processes, as stated in the regulations, leading to the appointment of any CEO, and that we, as a Board, have not made any such appointment.

Meanwhile the following is the full apology letter from the GOIL Board.

"The Board of Directors of the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), takes cognisance of the statement from the Office of the President, and under the hand of the Acting Director of Communications, dated 28th February 2017, which statement has indicated that the publication on Ghanaweb, to the effect that His Excellency the President has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer for GOIL, is not true.

To this end, we, the members of the Board of Directors of GOIL, do hereby, render our sincere apologies to Your Excellency for any embarrassment caused by the Board's statement in response to the Ghanaweb publication of 24th February 2017.