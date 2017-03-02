Ghana: 'We Won't Sign Messi Even for Free' - Turkish Club

The chairman of a second division Turkish side says he would reject the chance to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, even if he were to play for free. Altinordu, who pride themselves on their excellent youth academy, strive for a team built only from the prospects developed from their system, and currently have no player over the age of 21 on their books.

Chairman of the club, Mehmet Seyit Ozkan, insists he would not break the structure he has instilled at the club, not even for arguably the best player to have ever played the game.

"Even if Messi wants to play for Altinordu for free, I would definitely reject him," he told the club website.

"I believe in our young Turkish players. I'm giving chances to them. "Our target is to be in the Super League and competing in European cups in 2023 which is our 100th year."

Messi's Barcelona future is currently unclear having failed to negotiate a new deal at Camp Nou and he has been linked with a return to Argentina to play for boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.