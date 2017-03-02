Ghana: I'm Ready to Work With All - U/W Minister

Wa — The newly-appointed Upper West Regional Minister, Alhassan Sulemana, has given the assurance that he would run an all-inclusive administration to promote the socio-economic development of the region.

"I shall operate an open-door policy, where everyone, no matter your ethnicity, religion, colour or political affiliation, will be welcome to my office," he stressed.

He gave the assurance when he addressed a gathering at a ceremony organised by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to officially welcome him last Thursday.

It was attended by the heads of the security services, regional executives, members and sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil servants, and the media among others.

He entreated the people to recognise the richness and diversity of their talents and resources, which could be harnessed for wealth creation to improve the general well-being of the region.

The new Minister appealed to the people pool their human and material resources together, "to build a just, fair and prosperous society, to ensure [the] equitable distribution of our region's wealth for the benefit of our people"

He says although the task given him by the President might be a daunting one, he is ready to serve his region.

He promised to be counting on their respective traditional councils for ideas and suggestions to ensure the effective administration for the actualisation of the government's developmental agenda for the region.

Alhassan Alhassan further promised to focus on five thematic areas in the New Patriotic Party's manifesto to bring development to the region.

He mentioned agriculture and industrial development, education and youth development, health, water and sanitation improvement, as well as roads, transport, security and peaceful coexistence, and tourism potential development as some of the priority areas to embark on.

The traditional rulers pledged to mobilise their people to support him and the RCC to make President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's plans for the region a real.

Alhassan Alhassan thanked the President for reposing confidence in him, promising to distinguish himself by selflessly serving the region and the country.

The NPP Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Abubakar, appealed to the people of the region not to pressurise the Minister with personal problems, but allow him space to focus and deliver for the benefit of all in the region.