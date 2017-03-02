Ghana: Dagbon Rebuilding Begins

Yendi — In what appears to be the beginning of a strong move by the Akufo-Addo led government to resolve the protracted Dagbon Chieftaincy dispute between the Abudu and Andani royal gates, the ministers of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and National Security, Kofi Dzamesi and Albert Kan Dapaah respectively, have held separate closed door meetings with the leaders of the two royal gates at Yendi.

The ministers' visit to the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuyana Abdulai Yakubu Andani, who represents the Andani family, and his brother, Bolinlana Abdulai

Mahamoudu, who also represents the Abudu family, signals the government's readiness to bring to an end, the about 15-year-old chieftaincy dispute that led to the death of the King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Yakubu Andani, and 40 other people.

The ministers of National Security and Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Albert Kan Dapaah and Kofi Dzamesi, before the closed door meetings, addressed the followers of the two gates, where they were assured of government's commitment to resolve the Dagbon conflict and other chieftaincy disputes in Ghana, to pave the way for an accelerated national peace and development.

According to the ministers, the good vision, programmes and policies of the ruling government could not be achieved in the midst of violence emanating from chieftaincy and land disputes.

Led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, and the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, the Chieftaincy and National Security ministers bemoaned the way and manner the chieftaincy institution in Ghana had been bedeviled with violent conflicts and misunderstandings.

The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi, said that he and Kan Dapaah were sent by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to meet with the leadership of the two gates to know their current positions on the matter.

"We know that a lot of efforts have been made to resolve the Dagbon conflict, and we know, with the coming of this government, the issue at hand will be resolved very soon."

He emphasised that the new government had resolved to assist the chieftaincy institution to become more relevant and respected than ever, by ensuring that chiefs and their subjects adhere to the traditional norms and laws that govern the institution.

According to Mr Dzamesi, there were laid down structures and procedures for the resolution of conflicts, and urged all the chiefs to respect those structures, such as the Traditional Councils, Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, as well as the Supreme Court, anytime they have issues.

The Minister was confident that all the existing disputes in the Northern Region, and Ghana as a whole, would be resolved as soon as possible, to enhance the peace and development of the nation.

He noted that the Chieftaincy Ministry had a higher policy to put the chiefs at the forefront of wealth creation and investment.

"We want our revered chiefs to become big businessmen and women, who would join the government in all their royal visits to kings and emperors across the world, for investment opportunities for the chiefs and their communities.

On his part, the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuyana Yakubu Andani, called for stiffer punishment for people who flouted the laws, or cause violence in Dagbon in particular, and other parts of Ghana.

Just as the Bolinlana Mahamoudu Abdulai said, the Kampakuyana also pledged the full support of his elders and followers to the government for an amicable solution of the Dagbon conflict.

Kan Dapaah and Kofi Dzamesi also paid a courtesy call on the former Interior Minister and ex-Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Malik Yakubu, under whose rule, as Interior Minister, the Dagbon conflict started in 2002.