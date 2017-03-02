Ghana: We Will Assist Govt Manage Waste - Zoomlion

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidy of Jospong Group of Companies, has pledged its commitment to assist the government to properly manage waste to improve sanitation conditions in the country.

The company, which recently shut down the over a century old Lavender Hill site in Accra, after constructing a modern faecal plant, says plans are underway to totally transform waste into more useful material than the nuisance it creates in the environment.

In order to handle waste efficiently in the country, the General Manager of the Lavender Hill Faecal Treatment Plant, Ing Florence Eugenia Cobbold, said by the end of June this year, the plant will go into full operation, by transforming liquid waste into energy and manure.

She added that since the plant is not operating at its fullest capacity, water extracted from the fecal matter is discharged into the ocean.

She, however, pointed out that the water being discharged into the sea is 80 percent treated, and meets Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certifications.

Ing Cobbold indicated that the sewerage will be re-used when the plant starts full operation, adding that though they are still at the trial stage, fecal waste disposal trucks have abandoned the old site to discharge the liquid waste at their end.

The General Manager made this statement when the media toured the facility in Accra on Tuesday.

The Compost Plant Processing Engineer, Ing Eric Amarfo, added that the facility is able to receive eight trucks at ago, and 200 in a day.

He stated by the end of May, the compost plant will be generating 7,000 cubic metres of biogas to power the facility, stating: "the facility will be taken off from the national grid."

Ing Amarfo furthered that the biogas the facility generates is not enough to support the national grid.

The tour was also extended to dredging activities by Zoomlion/Dredging Master, which are ongoing on the Korle Lagoon to make way for free flow of water, and to also avoid flood situations in the capital city.

The Operational General Manager of Dredging Master, Ing Sena Adepena, said the company had, since December 2015, dredged the drains in Caprice through to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Sodom & Gomorrah, and was currently de-silting the Korle Lagoon.

He said the focus of the project was to deepen the depth and widen the width of the Korle Lagoon, to enable it accommodate more volumes of water, to avert flooding during the rainy season.

Ing Adepena made emphasis on the point that Accra didn't experience in floods 2016, because of the dredging activities carried out in the Odaw drain.

He argued that floods experienced in the Accra Metropolis were a result of choked gutters that had solid waste embedded in them, saying, "people throw solid waste into drains, and expect it to disappear. They forget that when it rains, the drains will spill over into their homes."