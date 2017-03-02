Ghana: Mustapha Pledges to Raise Standards of Journalism

The Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Hamid, has pledged to ensure that journalism in the country is improved to the highest level.

"It is my passion to improve upon the fortunes of journalists and get them to the heights of glory that they truly belong to," he said.

Mr Hamid said this when he toured the offices of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in Accra on Tuesday.

He said journalists were among the leading intellectuals in any country and it was of immense importance to equip and resource them well to be able to inform and educate the public.

He said information was a crucial factor in the life of every individual, the society the nation, and the world as a whole adding; "the expert who is depended upon to inform and educate must not only be trust-worthy but must also be well resourced to work diligently."

Mr Hamid, therefore, congratulated the GCGL for the hard work and said in spite of all the challenges of the organisation it had been able to improve upon its fortunes over the years.

He said his ministry would support the GCGL to continue to improve and to perform its role effectively as the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

Mr Ken Ashigbey, the Managing Director of the GCGL, appealed to the Government to ensure greater media independence so as to effectively contribute to national growth.

"The Constitution mandates the media to hold leadership accountable," he said, adding that leadership did not only refer to political leadership but leaders in all sectors of society whose conduct affected everybody. GNA