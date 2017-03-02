Ghana: Maxwell Konadu Named Black Stars Interim Coach

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been named as interim head of the team until a new coach is appointed to succeed Avram Grant whose contract expired on Tuesday.

Ghana FA executive committee announced the decision on Tuesday, after setting up a six-member committee led by the body's president Kwesi Nyantakyi to select a substantive coach.

"The executive committee of the Ghana Football Association met on Tuesday 28th February, 2017 at the association's headquarters in Accra. After deliberations over several issues on the agenda, a six-member committee to search for the new Black Stars coach following the departure of Avram Grant has been set up," a GFA statement read.

"Maxwell Konadu has been named interim Black Stars coach until the substantive coach is named. He will be assisted by Professor Joseph Mintah, who will also continue in his role as the team psychologist.

"The committee will be headed by GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi. Other members of the committee are George Afriyie - chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Francis Oti Akenteng -Technical Director of the GFA, Opoku Nti - former Black Stars player and member of the Executive Committee, Alex Asante - Director of International Competitions - and a representative from the Ministry of Youth & Sports.

"The GFA secretariat has been tasked to provide the committee with its terms of reference and deadlines by the end of this week. The committee tasked to search for the Black Stars was directed to use the headhunting and applications from interested coaches as the two methods to be used to recruit the new coach.

The statement added: "Coaches both local and foreign who are interested in coaching the Black Stars are invited to send their applications and supporting documents to the Committee. The committee was also mandated to target suitable and competent coaches for consideration even if they don't apply for the post. The new Black Stars coach will also take charge of local Black Stars as the head coach of the home-based national team."