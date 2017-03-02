Ghana: Fix Tema Beach Road Railway Control Building

opinion

Once again the Tema beach road which provides safe transport for commuters to and from Tema and Accra has developed death threatening potholes making driving on that stretch dangerous and unwise especially in the evenings.

Apart from the dangers these potholes pose to users and its effect, another canker on the road is the darkness that greets commuters immediately one turns to Tema from the Nungua Junction Mall.

The road is so dark that no one drives on it with dim headlights whether there is an oncoming vehicle or not.

The only street light along the railway point to the Sakumuno section of the road was made of metal which in no time has-been corroded by the sea breeze.

I can't imagine what informed the engineers to opt for metallic poles at a sea side when there are several teak trees lying at some ECG offices in the country which could serve for a long time as street lightening poles in the beach areas.

Again, from the Jehovah witness to the Titanic Beach section of that road has no street lights at all giving poor visibility to both pedestrians and holiday makers after 5pm.

In fact, before one gets to the main Tema road from the police barrier there is an unnecessary over burden heavy traffic at the spot between RAVICO and Junction Mall just a stone throw to the police barrier.

I believe the police on duty at the barrier will do us a service by ensuring the free flow of traffic caused by the commercial drivers using the main road as a loading point.

I spend almost 45 minutes only at this point each day to and from Tema if I maneuver my way out.

The crux of this letter is to complain about the section of the road at Community 3 known as Railway Crossing where several portholes have developed to manholes forcing drivers who ply the road to slow down to avoid damaging their vehicles or involved in fatal accidents.

At this spot unfortunate drivers who are not familiar with these obvious dangers either bumps into it and spoils their vehicles or dodge and hit the Railway Traffic Controller's small room situated close to the road.

A source close to the police whose jurisdiction these death traps are found indicated that about 7 human lives have been lost already at that Railways Crossing through motor vehicle accidents as a result of the portholes.

Unanimously they confirmed to me that several attempts have been made to TMA authorities to help fix that road at the spot where many lives has been lost but to no avail.

For how long must we receive news of accidents claiming lives without any action to help curtail this?

Due to the bad nature of the road i see the community MTTD controlling traffic as late as 8 pm which shouldn't have been if that road's anomaly has been corrected by the appropriate authorities.

Please whoever is in charge that road should fix it to avoid the loss of lives since those lives means so much to families and the country as a whole.

GPHA must quickly liaise with TMA to fix that road since all containers and port users drive through the beach road to Accra and Tema to avoid the heavy traffic at the Tema motorway roundabout caused by the reconstruction of the roundabout.

I am calling on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to as a matter of urgency sack the metro engineer or whoever is in charge of the Tema beach road for lack of maintenance that has cost lives of innocent Ghanaians within two years.

Let's save lives by making the Tema beach road safe to drive on.