Ghana: Regional Minister Cuts SOD for Kente Village Project

A Kente Village Project is being initiated at Agotime-Kpetoe, capital of the Agotime-Ziope District in the Volta Region.

The project, which is expected to be completed within four years, is estimated to cost about GH¢ 2.4 million and benefit over two thousand (2,000) active weavers in the District.

It is expected to focus on the maintenance of quality to meet international standards and afford weavers the opportunity to deal directly with clients rather than with retailers.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Achibald Yao Letsa, who cut the sod for the commencement of the project, described Kente as a hidden treasure and expressed the hope that the facility would help to develop the Kente weaving business, make it competitive within the tourism industry and help reduce the level of unemployment in the District and its immediate environs.

Dr Letsa said the project was in line with government's 'One District One Factory' agenda, adding that a strong collaboration between the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council, the Agotime-Ziope District Assembly and the Traditional Authorities was required to ensure its successful implementation.

He commended the people of Kpetoe especially, the Kente Festival (Agbamevorza) Planning Committee for the initiative.

In an address read on his behalf, the Paramount Chief of Agotime, Nene Nuer Keteku III, said the Kente Village Project would go a long way to project the cultural values of the Kente fabric.

The Chairman of the Kente Festival (Agbamevorza) Planning Committee, Mr Eddie Akotey, in his remarks, noted that Kente was regarded as one of the clothes that identified Ghanaians in all aspects of life.

Mr Akotey was optimistic that the project would help disabuse the minds of the youth in the District against the notion that greener pastures existed only outside their land of birth and, thereby, reduce rural-urban migration.

Notable personalities present at the occasion were Hon. Charles Agbeve, the newly-elected Member of Parliament for the Agotime-Ziope Constituency and Mr Michael Korbla Adzaho, immediate past District Chief Executive (DCE).

