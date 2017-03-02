Liberia: 'Remarkable Performance'

The district five representative of Grand Bassa County, Robertson Siaway has indicated that the people of his district are satisfied with his performance over the years and they believe in him through his developmental efforts and are happy.

The lawmaker said the believability of his people in his leadership is based on the level of development that has been initiated along with the completion of projects which accumulated to about 85% of his overall performance in several towns and villages in his district as well as the entire county.

He named the construction of junior high schools, clinics, hand pumps, pit latrines, health and sanitation program, among others that the district is currently benefiting from, noting also that he is not required to do these things but he did when the need existed.

According to him, he has reposed trust in the people of the district as he seeks reelection in the upcoming general and presidential elections. "Before the 2011 elections, there were two representations of this district and our people did not really know their region as to where they belong until the results of the 2008 national census were released, bringing those two districts together as one which is currently district # 5. Development wise there was nothing in the district and we have made some developmental gains through the County Development Fund (CDF), the Social Development Fund and funds from World Bank as well. Right now we are building a high school complex in the district that is nearly completed from the legislative funding with the initial amount of US$70.000 for the first face of US$275,000 project that has teacher quarters, bathrooms, offices and the classes under the program taking education to the people," he added.

In addition, the Grand Bassa County lawmaker maintained that his people are very happy with him and they have seen the political and infrastructures development in several towns including Gborweh, Gbanfin, Baye, Nyonben Town, Kpogblen among others, noting that he is confident that he will be reelected in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, the lawmaker claimed that unlike before when the district was least developed, it is now time that the district can boast of some important developments taking place.

The Grand Bassa lawmaker is more confident and hopeful to be reelected back in the house due to his level of support to the district through representation, lawmaking and oversight that he has carry on over the years.

Siaway said, "We have been involved in an intense educational program as education been one of the pillars of our campaign, to achieve our educational goal, we established the Grand Bassa District Four Student Association (GB-DIFOSA). We have been providing services in almost of the sectors including health and sanitation, education, development and agriculture".

He also disclosed that as a result of his hard work over the years, students were united and were able to get educational aid from the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) and the Equatorial Palm Oil, (EPO) and on many occasions he has contributed to the county university union.

Siaway at the same time emphasized that about 207 youth got trained i n agriculture in Bong, Montserrado and Sinoe counties from the district in the creation of jobs.

Meanwhile, as the voter registration process closely comes to an end, he has also cautioned ever citizen of Liberia to get involved and take the opportunity to vote during the period of elections for those they think can make the differences they want.