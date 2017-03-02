Liberia: 'Insensitive Country, Insensitive People'

Former minister of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Rev. Dr. Laurence K. Bropleh has branded Liberia as an insensitive country with insensitive people. Former minister Bropleh said Liberians are insensitive to one another and the country at large, yet they want the country to change.

Speaking when he delivered a sermon Sunday February 26, at the Providence Baptist Church in central Monrovia on the theme: "A Changed Church Changes the World" with text taken from Acts 3:1-10, the clergyman asserted that the country would not change until the people can change their thoughts against one another.

"We are an insensitive country and insensitive people, yet we want Liberia to change. A changed church can only happen when the church goers can have a change of mind and a change of attitudes. Liberia will not get better until we think differently about each other," Rev. Bropleh told the congregation Sunday.

The former MICAT boss stated that he wondered why the government would call car loaders and those found in the streets "Zokos"; they are not "Zokos" but God's children who according to him have gone wrong.

Rev. Bropleh indicated that they can be changed only if the church decides to change the world, adding that they are only given those names to deny their ability to change.

He intoned that people claimed to try to help other people by giving them things that according to him do not value anything in order for these people they claimed to help to keep coming for to them for help, something which he thinks makes the helpers 'big and bad.'

The former government official alleged that people within government try to hide certain people from the President so that she does not get to see these people whom they hide because of fear of them losing their jobs to these same very people.

Mr. Bropleh, who is currently aspiring for a representative seat in Grand Bassa County, recounted that while growing up as a child in the county people used to refer to him with all sorts of names due to his eye condition, but he boasted that these same very people are the ones who are now begging him for assistance whenever he goes back in the county.

Meanwhile, the occasion at which former minister Bropleh made the assertion marks the start of the Providence Baptist Church 169 birth anniversary. The Providence Baptist Church, where the country's declaration of independence was signed in 1847, was established in 1822.