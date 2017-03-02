Gambia: Headmaster Urges Nursery Schools to Participate in Sports

Mohamed Musa, headmaster of PL George Nursery School in Bakau Newtown, has challenged nursery schools in the country to be involved in sports as an extra-curricular activity.

He said participation in sports at nursery school level helps to spot the talent of children at that early age to be able to nurture it.

Mr Musa made this remark last Thursday during the inter-house sports competition of his school held at the Fajara army barracks football field in Bakau Newtown.

The four houses of the school: yellow, blue, red and green house, competed in 12 different sports including lime and spoon race, late for school race, sack race, basket race, eating race, and musical chair.

Green house was the champion of the day with 110 points followed by Red with 94 points, Blue 88 points and Yellow 72 point.

The prizes were awarded to Green and Red houses as the first and second positions.

The headmaster, Mr Musa, said the event he admired most was the eating race as the children were eating and vomiting just to get to the first position.

He expressed special gratitude to one Momodou Lamin Keita whose performance he said was outstandingly surprising to him for first time in the history of school. The young chap was awarded a prize by the headmaster.

Mr Musa further challenged parents to encourage their children to practice more in sports both at school and home for learning is not only in the classroom.

Emmanuel Omordian, vice president of the Association of Early Childhood of The Gambia, applauded the staff of PL George Nursery School for organising such "a successful inter-house".

"This should be a continuous process as it will help to expose the children to sports at their early age," he said.