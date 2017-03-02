Gambia: One Swallow Does Not Make a Summer, But...

It is said one swallow does not make a summer, which means one good thing done today or at a time on any given situation, does not mean all other things being done or to be done would be good.

However we would like to appreciate the swift responsible action taken by the new government through its Finance ministry in reducing the domestic pump prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

It has essentially reduced the pump price for petrol, which is now D47.00 from to D50 per litre, diesel D46.00 from D47.27 and kerosene D40.00 from D43.

And it has urged oil marketing companies to adhere to the prices, saying it will continue to monitor developments in the global oil market and make "appropriate adjustments when necessary".

This is sign of a responsible government, actions of which must be the order of the day.

High or escalating prices of fuel is a recipe for serious socio-economic problems and hardship in a nation, as it can fuel rapid price rise of other commodities and services in a country.

While its direct impact will always be felt on instant increase in fares of commercial vehicles, it trickle-down effects are so enormous and dire that it touches on all facets of economic activity in society.

It is, therefore, of paramount importance that a government remains alert and sensitive to such societal ills and economic conundrums as fuel price rise.

So if in our given situation the government is acting swiftly on taking steps that would cushion anything that would bring about severe inflation and economic hardship in the country, that needs to be recognised, more so that it is coming on the backdrop of some salient constitutional amendments and reforms that have been undertaken recently.

Having said that, the new government must be ready for upcoming shocks and unfavourable weather in the economic, political, social and other realms of state-run affairs.

Meanwhile, the price reduction of fuel should be applauded, as the government looks for more ways of cushioning hardship in the country, and bringing about more tangible development to the nation.